Simmons Bank Sells 124 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Facebook by 621.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB opened at $329.75 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.24. The stock has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock worth $511,637,776. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

