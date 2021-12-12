Simmons Bank Acquires 4,042 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.