Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $115.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,952,000 after acquiring an additional 436,800 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after purchasing an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $89,994,000 after buying an additional 63,259 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

