Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives €50.00 Average PT from Analysts

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €53.67 ($60.30).

LIGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($64.04) price objective on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($28.65) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($40.52).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

