Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases 1,007 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $135.18 and a 1 year high of $235.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

