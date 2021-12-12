Signature Wealth Management Group Has $1.09 Million Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 22,708 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 611,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 72,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 56,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 65,231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $21.60 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37.

