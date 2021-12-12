Signature Wealth Management Group Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 76.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $236.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.