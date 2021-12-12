SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0216 on Major Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $422,399.75 and approximately $955.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,214.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.93 or 0.08268416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.00319733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.20 or 0.00920454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00075961 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.00397138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00267671 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,580,382 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

