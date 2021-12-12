Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $1,366,323.66 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,366,323.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $2,359,961.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $2,665,122.30.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,812,033.12.

On Monday, November 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $1,683,257.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,995,364.50.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,862,925.69.

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,211,217.70.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.03. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.