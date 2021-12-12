Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Williams-Sonoma comprises 1.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.35.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $175.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.91 and a 200-day moving average of $176.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,986,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

