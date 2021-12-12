Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes $362,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 164,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.