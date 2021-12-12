Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes $11.77 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,765,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 185,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 80,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.