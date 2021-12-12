Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

