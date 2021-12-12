Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $514,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $242.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $244.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.07.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.