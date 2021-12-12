Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,669 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 296,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 47,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $116.73 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock worth $34,729,854 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

