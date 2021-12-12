Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Shopify by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,461.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,492.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,466.22. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,639.41.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

