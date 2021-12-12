Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Three analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $3.50. Shopify reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $8.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $23.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. TD Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,639.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $362,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $264,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,461.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,492.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,466.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

