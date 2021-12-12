Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 64.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after acquiring an additional 415,242 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 278.1% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 205,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 602.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 172,326 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 96.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,005 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 303.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares during the period. 35.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

