Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 76.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shaw Communications stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.