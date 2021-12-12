Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 370,292 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,292 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,689 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,062,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,979,000 after buying an additional 604,234 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 598,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,553,000 after buying an additional 590,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,583,000 after buying an additional 537,078 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $105.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.00. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

