Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,147 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 99.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,888.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,753.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

