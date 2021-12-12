Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 16,778 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,778 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.29. The company has a market cap of $391.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

