Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.56.

Shares of PH opened at $318.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

