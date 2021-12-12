SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

S stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.