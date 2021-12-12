SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.88.

Shares of S stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

