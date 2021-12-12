Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

SRE opened at $126.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day moving average is $130.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.