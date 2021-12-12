SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $18.50 on Friday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

