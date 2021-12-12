Security Asset Management Sells 1,385 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Security Asset Management decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up 2.6% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WST opened at $431.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $424.37 and a 200-day moving average of $409.00. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

