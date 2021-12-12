Security Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Security Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up approximately 1.9% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in MSCI by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

MSCI stock opened at $628.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $634.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.