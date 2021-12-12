Security Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Security Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average is $119.09. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

