SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SeaChange International worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

SEAC stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

