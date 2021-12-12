Scry.info Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 12th. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.77 million and $76,621.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00039652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

