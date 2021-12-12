Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Lifted by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,101 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 7.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

SCHZ opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $56.05.

