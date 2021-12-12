Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €9.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.11) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHA. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.53) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.43) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.01) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.93 ($8.91).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €7.41 ($8.32) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($12.70) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($18.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.32.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

