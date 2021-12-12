Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAXPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.73. 39,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

