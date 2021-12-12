salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,864,000 after buying an additional 774,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

CRM stock opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $262.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.64.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

