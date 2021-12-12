Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $400.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $308.06.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $328.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. Saia has a 1 year low of $171.16 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.