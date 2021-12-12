Safex Token (SFT) Price Up 16.9% This Week

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $10.34 million and $16,070.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

