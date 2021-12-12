SafeBlast (BLAST) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.93 Million

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $152,511.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,404.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.48 or 0.00930039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.29 or 0.00277895 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00027152 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

