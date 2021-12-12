Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBRA. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 445,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

