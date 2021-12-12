Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Runway Growth Finance.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 82,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,922. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 23,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,559 shares of company stock worth $687,930.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

