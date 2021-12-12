Royal Bank of Canada Takes $245,000 Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LDEM opened at $60.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.76. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18.

