Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,940 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,940 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 279,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 86,033 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.5327 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.65%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 121.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

