Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.65. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.16 and a twelve month high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Hector Colon bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

