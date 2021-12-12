Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,782 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Brady were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,262,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brady by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,798 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 39.1% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 881,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,603,000 after purchasing an additional 43,848 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 39.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,905,000 after purchasing an additional 236,884 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BRC stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

