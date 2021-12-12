Royal Bank of Canada Buys 20,275 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 5,335.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,933 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 150,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 90,756 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,595 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of OCFT opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.31.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

