Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 8,578 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 155.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after acquiring an additional 368,986 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 95,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,815,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,814 shares of company stock valued at $381,555 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

