Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ 5th Largest Position

Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 4.3% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $473.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

