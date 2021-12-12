Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 287,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $432.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.77 and a 12 month high of $435.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

