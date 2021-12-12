Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 46.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13,971.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 600,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

